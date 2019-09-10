3 iconic rock bands to team up for concert at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three iconic bands will team up next summer for a massive rock concert at America’s most beloved ballpark.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will take the stage at Fenway Park when the “Hella Mega Tour” comes to Fenway Park on Aug. 27.

The groups will be joined by The Interrupters, an American ska punk band.

The stadium tour officially kicks off on June 13 in Paris, France. It will shift to North America in July.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m.

