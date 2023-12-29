Police are investigating after three victims were found deceased in a Dover home Thursday.

Dover Police responded to a call at 7:24 Thursday evening from a family member of the victims who had stopped by to check in on them at their home on Wilson’s Way.

Responding officers found an adult male, an adult female, and their teenage daughter dead. After securing the scene, police contacted Massachusetts State Police’s Detective unit to join the investigation.

“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “It is not believed that there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to this incident.”

Dover Police and Massachusetts State Police officers from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and other specialized units worked overnight to process the scene.

Authorities said more information is likely to be made available later on Friday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

