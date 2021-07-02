FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been indicted in connection with an 8-month-long Fall River Police Department Major Crimes Division investigation into four separate shootings, two that took place in Nov. 2020 and two that took please in Jan. 2021, Chief Jeffrey Cardoza announced on Friday.

The investigation began after shots were fired into a house on Lafayette Street and another shooting occurred at the corner of Tremont and Pine Streets just minutes later on November 8, 2020. On January 21, 2021, shots were fired into a home on Charles Street and also into a vehicle on North Eastern Ave. a short time later, according to Fall River police.

The investigative efforts of the officers and detectives led to the identification and arrests of three men in connection with the four shootings.

“It does not matter how long it takes or how many resources are needed,” said Chief Cardoza. “We will identify and incarcerate those using illegal guns in Fall River. I would like to thank District Attorney Quinn, Detective Vertentes, and the Major Crimes Division for their relentless follow up on these shootings.”

The following people were indicted:

Malik Staten, 24

 Carrying/possessing a non-large capacity firearm in public without an LTC (three counts)

 Carrying a loaded firearm in public unlicensed (three counts)

 Possession of class D with intent to distribute

 Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license

 Defacing personal property (two counts)

 Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Carlton Albert, 32

Carrying/possessing a non-large capacity firearm in public without an LTC (four counts)

 Carrying a loaded firearm in public unlicensed (four counts)

 Defacing personal property (two counts)

 Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building

 Firearm violation with 3 prior violent/drug crimes (three counts)

Alex Castillo, 29

Carrying a firearm without a license (two counts)

 Carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license (two counts)

 Firearm violation with 2 prior violent/drug crimes (two counts)

 Defacing personal property

 Assault with a dangerous weapon

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)