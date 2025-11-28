STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham on Thanksgiving that left three people hospitalized, one with critical injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 7 p.m. found three people injured. They were transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, according to state police.

The road was closed for about an hour and has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

