3 injured, 1 freed with Jaws of Life after violent head-on crash in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people, including one person who had to be extricated from their car, were injured Sunday in a violent head-on crash in Rockland, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 400 Market St. found two heavily damaged sedans that had crashed head-on, according to the Rockland Fire Department.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free one victim who was left trapped in the rubble, officials said.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Earlier, Rockland Firefighters responded to a head on collision in the area of 400 Market St. One patient was trapped and required extrication using the Jaws of Life. 3 patients transported. No further information is available. Thank you @RPD02370 @HanoverFire @AbingtonFDPIO pic.twitter.com/cSWb2Cbdm3 — ROCKLANDFIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) October 22, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)