3 injured, 1 seriously in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor trailer on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured and two others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 93 in Wilmington early Sunday morning, police say.

Wilmington police say one person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and the extent of the other two victims’ injuries is unknown.

Traffic was diverted while crews were on scene and all lanes reopened around 6:45 a.m.

No additional information has been released.

