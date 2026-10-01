BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were injured, with one suffering life-threatening injuries, after a car crashed into a medical building in Jamaica Plain Thursday morning.

Around 10:48 a.m., Boston Police say a car went into a medical building near Faulkner Hospital on Centre Street.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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