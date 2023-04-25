SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An explosion at a scrap metal recycling center in Springfield, Mass., left three people injured, according to officials.

The Springfield Fire Department said its Arson and Bomb Squad was called in as authorities confirmed an explosion happened at the Joseph Freedman Co.’s property on Tuesday.

On Twitter, the department said three people were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries and that all employees at the Albany Street business were accounted for.

In its social media post, the department provided several photos from the scene, including images of what appeared to be a heavily damaged garage door and a large window blown out of place.

No further details were released.

SFD “On Scene “ 40 Albany St. JF Freeman industrial scrap metal recycling For a confirmed explosion. 3 people have been transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries all employees have been accounted for. Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating. pic.twitter.com/AczCPPGNhd — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) April 25, 2023

