3 injured after fire tears through home in Rockland

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) -

Three people were injured in a three-alarm fire in Rockland on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Pacific Street just before 2 p.m. found heavy smoke at a multi-family home. Three people, including two firefighters, were injured in the blaze.

“My son lives on the third floor. and he just scrambled, tried to grab everything that he had,” said David Gardner “I don’t know what to say, this is terrible. They’re going to be without a home now.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

