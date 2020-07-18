3 injured after head-on crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that sent three people to the hospital in Salisbury Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-95 south at 11:30 a.m. found two cars had collided, state police said. Three people were injured, with one person MedFlighted to Mass General in Boston and two people taken to a hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

After investigating, police determined one car veered from the northbound lanes and flipped several times before crashing head-on into the second car, which was traveling in the southbound lanes.

No other information was immediately available. Police are still investigating the crash.

