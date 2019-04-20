3 injured after MBTA train strikes car in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after an MBTA train struck a car in Bridgewater Saturday morning.

Officers responding to East Street around 8 a.m. found a heavily damaged vehicle that had been hit by the train.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the car went around a railroad crossing gate that was in the down position before it was struck, transit police Supt. Richard Sullivan.

