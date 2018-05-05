CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) – State police in New Hampshire responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon involving two motorcycles and an SUV.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Interstate-93, between exit 12 northbound and 12 southbound, and caused the southbound side of the highway to close for over an hour.

When troopers arrived on the scene, state police said they found two motorcycles lying in the roadway and an SUV stopped in the high-speed lane.

Three victims were treated and transported to Concord Hospital with serious injuries. Their identities have not been released due to the police investigation.

“All aspects” of the crash are under investigation, according to a release from authorities. Anyone will information should contact police at 603-223-4381.

