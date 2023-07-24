GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - At least three people were injured after authorities say a driver struck part of a senior living facility in Groveland.

The Groveland Fire Department said emergency crews were called to Nichols Village late Monday morning where a vehicle ended up embedded in the wall of a building.

Officials said the driver, an 83-year-old man, and two occupants of a multi-family unit were injured as a result of the crash.

One of the occupants was treated at the scene while the other, an 84-year-old woman, and the SUV driver were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Details on what led up to the wreck have not yet been released.

