4 injured after tractor-trailer rolls over, crushes car on Mass. Pike

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were injured when a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike and crushed a sedan in Weston on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the highway near Exit 14 found a white Nissan Sentra with its roof caved in and a tractor-trailer precariously perched on the side of an overpass.

The Sentra operator, a 59-year-old Framingham man, was flown to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with serious injuries. His passenger, a 24-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

The truck driver, a 28-year-old man from Monroe, Louisiana, and his passenger, a 42-year-old man from San Bernadino, California, were both taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with minor injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation but police say speed was likely a factor in the rollover.

No charges have been filed against the truck driver.

Video from Sky7 HD showed traffic backed up for miles.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

