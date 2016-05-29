5 injured in two separate incidents on Route 24 in Avon

AVON, MA (WHDH) - Three people were injured after an axle and tire came off of a dump truck in Avon and smashed into a car, according to state police.

The crash happened on Route 24 South near Exit 18.

The 30-year-old driver was carrying dirt for a construction project, but as he was traveling southbound, a mechanical failure caused the axle and tire of his truck to come off. It rolled across the median and bounced off the windshield of a van.

Fire officials said the driver of the car that was hit was taken to Boston Medical Center.

A pregnant woman and her 10-year-old daughter were also inside the car. They were taken to Brockton Hospital to be evaluated.

Less than two hours later, in the same area, a piece of rubber used to keep tires in place fell off a car and hit two others, smashing the windshield of a Jeep.

Two more people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire department also responded to a third call for an accident in this same area.

A man was injured while riding his motorcycle. He is expected to be OK.

Chock-block fell off a car & hit 2 other cars including Jeep Patriot. Happened minutes later on Route 24 in Avon. pic.twitter.com/Ya8ZdXqUQD — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) May 29, 2016

State police respond to multiple calls of a crash on Route 24 in Avon. Wheel fell off dump truck injuring three. pic.twitter.com/SN3Xd1YQA7 — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) May 29, 2016

