5 injured in two separate incidents on Route 24 in Avon

AVON, MA (WHDH) - Three people were injured after an axle and tire came off of a dump truck in Avon and smashed into a car, according to state police.
The crash happened on Route 24 South near Exit 18.
The 30-year-old driver was carrying dirt for a construction project, but as he was traveling southbound, a mechanical failure caused the axle and tire of his truck to come off. It rolled across the median and bounced off the windshield of a van.
Fire officials said the driver of the car that was hit was taken to Boston Medical Center.
A pregnant woman and her 10-year-old daughter were also inside the car. They were taken to Brockton Hospital to be evaluated.
Less than two hours later, in the same area, a piece of rubber used to keep tires in place fell off a car and hit two others, smashing the windshield of a Jeep.
Two more people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
The fire department also responded to a third call for an accident in this same area.
A man was injured while riding his motorcycle. He is expected to be OK.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)