3 injured during illicit sledding excursion at ski resort

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Officials say three teenagers suffered injuries during an ill-advised, after-hours sledding excursion on a ski trail at Maine’s Sunday River resort.

Spokeswoman Darcy Lambert says at least one of the three was taken to the hospital after the crash reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday. She characterized the injuries as serious.

Sledding is not allowed on ski trails, and the mountain was closed at the time.

Lambert declined to identify the three victims other than to say that they were out-of-state guests.

The three were sledding on the Tempest Trail, which is steeper than most sledding hills. Part of it is rated as a black diamond for expert skiers, and part is rated as a blue for intermediate skiers.

