3 injured in 2 separate shootings during violent night in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A violent night in Boston left three people injured in two separate shootings on Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot on Amory Avenue in Jamaica Plain around 9:30 p.m., according to Boston police.

One person was taken to the hospital, where their current condition is unknown.

Just a few hours later, Boston EMS say they responded to a double shooting on Whitfield Street in Dorchester.

Two people were transported to area hospitals, where their current conditions are unknown.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

