3 injured in 2 separate shootings during violent night in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A violent night in Boston left three people injured in two separate shootings on Thursday.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot on Amory Avenue in Jamaica Plain around 9:30 p.m., according to Boston police.
One person was taken to the hospital, where their current condition is unknown.
Just a few hours later, Boston EMS say they responded to a double shooting on Whitfield Street in Dorchester.
Two people were transported to area hospitals, where their current conditions are unknown.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
