3 injured in Connecticut hazmat situation

CANTON, Conn. (AP) — Three workers at a Connecticut transfer station were taken to the hospital after being exposed to potentially hazardous fumes.

Fire officials say there was some sort of chemical reaction in a trash container at the Canton town transfer station at about 8 a.m. Tuesday and the workers inhaled the fumes.

Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Kerr says it may have been a combination of acid and motor oil.

They were taken to a hospital as a precaution and their condition is not considered life threatening.

A hazardous materials team responded to the scene.

The transfer station was also closed until further notice.

No names were released.