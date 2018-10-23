3 injured in Connecticut hazmat situation

CANTON, Conn. (AP) — Three workers at a Connecticut transfer station were taken to the hospital after being exposed to potentially hazardous fumes.
Fire officials say there was some sort of chemical reaction in a trash container at the Canton town transfer station at about 8 a.m. Tuesday and the workers inhaled the fumes.
Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Kerr says it may have been a combination of acid and motor oil.
They were taken to a hospital as a precaution and their condition is not considered life threatening.
A hazardous materials team responded to the scene.
The transfer station was also closed until further notice.
No names were released.