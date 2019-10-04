3 injured in early morning rollover crash in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were injured early Friday morning following a crash involving a box truck on Route 128 northbound in Dedham, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash between Exits 15 and 16 about 3:10 a.m. found a vehicle rolled over onto the right side of the roadway and a box truck crashed into the median, according to police.

The driver and two passengers in the car were either treated at the scene or taken to the hospital to be treated for what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash caused a significant diesel spill that will be cleaned up after the morning commute.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

