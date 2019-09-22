3 injured in fire near Times Square in NYC

(CNN) — Three people were injured from a blaze in ductwork at a building near New York City’s Times Square, the New York City Fire Department said.

Crews responded to 145 West 45th Street in Manhattan around 7:30 a.m.

The fire was under control around 9 a.m. and the buildings around the fire were evacuated.

There were three civilian injuries in the fire, but no firefighters were injured. Two civilians were treated and released on scene, and one was transported to an area hospital with difficulty breathing, FDNY said.

No additional information has been released.

