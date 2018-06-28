3 injured in rollover crash on Mass Pike in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were injured Thursday morning in a rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, officials said.

Emergency crews responding just after 11 a.m. found a car that had rolled over on its side in an eastbound lane near mile marker 101.

The extent of their injuries is not clear and the cause of the crash was not immediately known.

State police and Grafton firefighters are assisting at the scene.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

* Traffic Alert * Ladder 1, Medic 3, @MassStatePolice, and Grafton Fire are working this crash on I-90 East at the 101 mile marker. 3 minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/YAsu1A4LRu — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) June 28, 2018

