BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent crash on Interstate 93 in Braintree on Sunday that left three people hospitalized, a spokesman said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway before Exit 6 around 9:30 p.m. determined the crash involved an ejection with possible life-threatening injuries.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

