BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent crash on Interstate 93 in Braintree on Sunday that left three people hospitalized, a spokesman said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway before Exit 6 around 9:30 p.m. determined the crash involved an ejection with possible life-threatening injuries.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available. 

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox