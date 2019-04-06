3 injured in triple Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in Mattapan on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Mattapan St. just before 5 p.m. found one victim with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)