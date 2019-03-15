3 injured in violent Georgetown crash

GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a serious crash in Georgetown that left three people hospitalized, officials said.

Troopers responded to a reported crash involving a 2018 Ford SUV and a 2015 Isuzu box truck on Route 133 in Georgetown about 10 a.m., according to state police.

The 79-year-old driver of the SUV and her passenger, an 83-year-old man, both of Georgetown, were taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport to be treated for minor and serious injuries, respectively.

The operator of the box truck, a 22-year-old Gloucester man, was taken to the same hospital before being flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston to be treated for serious injuries sustained in the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

