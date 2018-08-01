3 injured, including 2 children, after car slams into Chelsea auto dealership

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people, including two children, were injured Wednesday afternoon when a motorist lost control, crashed into an auto dealership in Chelsea and bounced off of a parked car, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to F1 Motors on Everett Avenue for a report of a crash just before 1 p.m. found three people trapped inside a mangled vehicle, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

Second surveillance video shows moment of impact in Chelsea. #7News Courtesy: Floramo’s pic.twitter.com/LPONa2WqbX — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) August 1, 2018

A 12-year-old girl was taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston with a leg injury and possible internal injuries after crews used the Jaws of Life to pull her from the wreckage, officials said. A 44-year-old woman who was driving and an 8-year-old boy were taken from the scene with minor injuries.

“Our crews worked vigorously,”Chelsea Dep. Fire Chief Wayne Ulwick said. “They did a good job. A quick extrication.”

Carlos Bonilla, an employee at a local business, told 7News that he could feel the impact of the crash.

“I felt a big noise,” he said. “Like the building was moving.”

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

