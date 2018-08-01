3 injured, including 2 children, when car slams into building in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people, including two children, were injured Wednesday afternoon when a motorist lost control, struck a parked car and crashed into an auto dealership in Chelsea, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to F1 Motors on Everett Avenue for a report of a crash just before 1 a.m. found a 12-year-old girl trapped inside a badly damaged vehicle, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

The girl was pulled from the car and taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston with a leg injury and possible internal injuries. The driver, a 44-year-old woman, and an 8-year-old boy were taken from the scene with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

