3 injured, including infant, in crash involving box truck in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were injured — including an infant — in a crash involving an SUV and a box truck in Wareham on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 28 near the Wareham Crossing Mall before 11 a.m. found a box truck resting on its side, a banged-up SUV spun around in the middle of the road, and debris scattered everywhere.

Those who were injured in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Wareham Police Chief John Walcek.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

