3 injured when car slams into Back Bay building

Police are investigating after this car slammed into a building on Stuart Street in Boston early Sunday morning. Courtesy Boston Fire Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after a car crashed through the front of a Back Bay building, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at 2:35 a.m. found a crumpled sedan that had crashed through a large glass window on the first floor of 240 Stuart St., an eight-story residential/commercial building, fire officials said.

All three people who were in the car at the time of the crash were taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Park Square was temporarily shut down as a result of the incident.

A representative of the city’s Inspectional Services Department responded to the scene to inspect the structural damage to the building.

Response to 240 Stuart St. Back Bay at approx. 2:35 am for a car into a building. This is a Tech Rescue Response. pic.twitter.com/Skdd6WuDjg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 6, 2018

Rescue 1 & L-17 extricated (3) passengers. All transported by @BOSTON_EMS with non-life threatening injuries. @bostonpolice have Park Square shut down. Avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/zMfJO4GAZ6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 6, 2018

This building is an 8 story residential/commercial building. @ISDBoston to inspect the structural damage. Companies making up. pic.twitter.com/1OR7i8VcFv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 6, 2018

