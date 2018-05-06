3 injured when car slams into Back Bay building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after a car crashed through the front of a Back Bay building, fire officials said.
Emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at 2:35 a.m. found a crumpled sedan that had crashed through a large glass window on the first floor of 240 Stuart St., an eight-story residential/commercial building, fire officials said.
All three people who were in the car at the time of the crash were taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Park Square was temporarily shut down as a result of the incident.
A representative of the city’s Inspectional Services Department responded to the scene to inspect the structural damage to the building.
