3 injured when car slams into tree in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people, including two juveniles, were rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning following a car crash in Sandwich, police say.

Police responding to the area of Farmersville and Cotuit roads at about 12:52 a.m. found a Kia Sorrento off the road and crashed into a tree, according to a post on the Sandwich Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say the driver, a 40-year-old female from Cotuit, and two juveniles were trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver was transported to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries. One juvenile was taken by MedFlight to Massachusetts General Hospital and was in critical condition. The second juvenile was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

