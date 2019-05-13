3 injured when school bus, pickup truck collide in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people were injured Monday when a school bus and pickup truck collided in Manchester, New Hampshire, police say.

The truck, with one male occupant, and the bus, filled with 30 school-aged children from Pelham returning from a softball and baseball game, collided on the Interstate 293 South onramp to Interstate 93 South, according to Manchester police.

After the impact, the two vehicles came to rest 350 yards apart, the pickup truck in the high-speed lane, the bus further south in the breakdown lane.

The driver of the pickup had to be extricated from his vehicle. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Two students sustained bruises from the force of the collision.

None of the students were transported to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

