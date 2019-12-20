3 injured when small plane crashes in Florida, Mass.

FLORIDA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash in Florida, Massachusetts on Friday evening.

Crews responding to a wooded area of Church Street determined two adults and one minor had been on the plane when it crashed around 7 p.m., according to state police.

All three were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

At about 6:50 p.m., Troop B patrols and #Florida Fire and N. Berkshire Ambulance located a small plane which crashed in a wooded area off Church St. in #Florida. 2 adults/ 1 minor trans to Berkshire Med Ctr with minor injuries. Invest to cont. by FAA and Mass Aeronautics. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 21, 2019

‘This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)