3 injured when small plane crashes in Florida, Mass.

FLORIDA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash in Florida, Massachusetts on Friday evening.
Crews responding to a wooded area of Church Street determined two adults and one minor had been on the plane when it crashed around 7 p.m., according to state police.
All three were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
