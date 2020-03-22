3 inmates, 1 officer at Mass. prison test positive for coronavirus

Three inmates and one corrections officer have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Massachusetts prison, state officials said.

The three inmates at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater have been quarantined away from the general population, Department of Corrections officials said.

The officer, who also worked at the Massachusetts Treatment Center, has been instructed to stay home. Staff are wearing personal protective equipment in high risk areas, officials said, and the National Guard has set up screening tents for visitors.

“The department and our contracted medical provider have been actively preparing for this virus and we continue to closely monitor developments associated with its spread,” a Department of Corrections spokesperson said. “The entire Department is focused on utilizing CDC and DPH guidance to reduce, to the greatest degree possible, the potential impact of this virus on our correctional system while maintaining core services.”

