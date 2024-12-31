BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Burlington Police Department arrested and charged three juveniles and one adult in connection with a motor vehicle theft in that town Monday.

At 9:30 a.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to District Ave following reports of a red Toyota Sienna van stolen out of Norwood that was being tracked by Massachusetts State Police into Burlington.

“Upon arrival, officers located the van parked in the back of the Burlington Mall parking lot with what appeared to be four occupants,” authorities said in a statement. “When approaching the vehicle, officers immediately activated their emergency lights; however, the vehicle then fled, driving through the parking lot toward Middlesex Turnpike. Due to the location and out of concern for the public, officers briefly stopped the pursuit, calling in additional units to the scene.”

Officials then located the stolen van on Middlesex Turnpike, where it appeared to have crashed into a guard rail. The occupants, descriptions of whom were given to officers, had ran from the scene, according to witnesses.

“A short time later, officers were able to locate all four suspects and engaged in a foot pursuit before detaining all suspects near 112 Mall Road,” police said. “All four individuals were arrested without further incident.”

Briar Gillis, 19, of Lowell, a 17-year-old from Lowell, and a 17-year-old from Stoneham, were charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. A 17-year-old from Clinton was charged with receiving a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop for police, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

All three juveniles were scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell Juvenile Court, and Gillis was scheduled to be arraigned in Woburn District Court.

