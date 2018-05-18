PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say three juveniles were among six people arrested during a pair of drugs raid in Pittsfield this week that netted about 4,000 bags of heroin, two loaded guns and thousands of dollars in cash.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that two city homes were raided Wednesday. Investigators say one was used as a base of operations for cocaine and heroin distribution, and the other was used to store drugs and cash.

Two juveniles were found in the first home. One had 80 bags of heroin in his pocket. Police say a backpack belonging to another juvenile contained 400 bags of heroin and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Two women and a man pleaded not guilty to related charges on Thursday. The juveniles were also arraigned but information was not available.

