SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three juveniles are facing charges after fleeing from Salem police in a stolen vehicle which ended up on its roof after crashing while attempting to get away.

Salem police issued a BOLO order for a 2018 white Kia Soul at 7:43 Monday night after the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Broad Street the day before, was seen driving “erratically, with no lights”.

A patrol officer saw the vehicle parked on Salem Street, according to police.

“As the responding officer exited his cruiser, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed in the direction of Harbor Street,” police said in a statement.

Authorities said the vehicle failed to stop after a responding officer activated their blue lights, and less than a minute after the vehicle was sighted, the car crashed on Washington Street.

“Upon arrival at the crash scene, officers observed the vehicle had rolled over onto its roof, across the median that separates both the inbound and outbound lanes of Washington Street,” police said.

One male and two female juveniles were able to exit the vehicle and were placed under arrest. One was transported to Salem Hospital for evaluation and was subsequently released.

The juveniles face multiple charges.

