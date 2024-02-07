FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two girls and a boy have been charged in connection with recent break-ins at vape shops in Framingham, officials announced on Tuesday.

Officers investigating two breaking and entering incidents at two vape/smoke shops in Framingham in December learned “that a traveling group of juveniles were breaking into various vape/smoke shops around the Northeast” and was able to bring the charges through intelligence sharing with multiple agencies, according to police.

The juveniles’ names were not released because of their age.

No additional information was immediately available.

