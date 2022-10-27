SHEFFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three and hospitalized five Tuesday, many of whom were international college students, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

At about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a northbound Toyota Sienna and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado crashed on Route 7 near Pike Road.

Three occupants of the Sienna, Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, 27, Pavani Gullapally, 22, and Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, died on scene. The State Police Detective Unit notified family members and/or designees of the decedents and the Consulate General of India in New York.

EMS transported four other occupants, Manoj Reddy Goda, 23, Sridhar Reddy Chinthakunta, 22, Vijith Reddy Gummala, 23, and Hima Ishwarya Siddireddy, 22, to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. EMS transported the driver and sole occupant of the Silverado, Armando Bautista-Cruz, to Fairview Medical Center for treatment.

Police identified the occupants of the Sienna as international college students, six of whom were enrolled at the University of New Haven and one who was enrolled at Sacred Heart University. The driver of the Silverado lives in Sheffield.

The Sheffield Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office are investigating the circumstances of the collision and request that anyone with information contact detectives at 413-499-1112.

