WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck has led to lane closures on Interstate 95 southbound in Waltham.

Emergency crews responding to the scene have shut down the three left lanes at exit 41.

No additional information has been released.

Troopers on scene, Rt 95 SB at Exit 41 (Rte 20) in Waltham for multi-vehicle crash involving tractor trailer and box truck. Three left lanes closed. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 4, 2021

