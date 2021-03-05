3 Lawrence men facing charges after police bust massive drug trafficking operation

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Lawrence men are facing a slew of charges after police recently busted a massive fentanyl and heroin trafficking operation, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

Francis Arias Soto, 38, Pedro Pagan, 31, and Jose Gonzalez, 42, were arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court on multiple counts of drug trafficking and firearm charges, Healey’s office said in a news release.

During a bust on Tuesday, officials from Massachusetts and New Hampshire reportedly seized 4.5 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, in addition to two illegal firearms.

The seizures are said to have followed a series of more than 20 controlled undercover drug buys in Massachusetts and New Hampshire during an investigation that spanned 13 months.

Soto’s bail was set at $750,000, Pagan’s bail was set at $500,000, and Gonzalez is being held on $75,000 bail.

A not guilty plea was entered on the behalf of all three men.

They are all due back in court for a probable cause hearing on April 2.

