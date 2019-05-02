3 Long Island teens arrested in high school bomb plot

BOHEMIA, N.Y. (AP) — Three teenagers on Long Island have been arrested on charges they plotted to build and detonate a bomb at their school.

Suffolk County police say officers responded to Connetquot High School in Bohemia Thursday morning after a school administrator reported that multiple students overhead the three 16-year-olds discussing the plot on a bus ride home Wednesday.

Police say the three teens, whose names were not released, were arrested at the public school on felony charges of fourth-degree conspiracy.

Police say a copy of “The Anarchist Cookbook” was found at one of the teen’s home. The book contains bomb making instructions.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)