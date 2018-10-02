3 Maine schools earn Blue Ribbon honors

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Three Maine schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville, Falmouth High School and Yarmouth Elementary School have all received the distinction.

Schools that achieve outstanding academic performance or close subgroup achievement gaps are awarded the honor.

Each school will be honored at an awards ceremony hosted by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in Washington, D.C. next month.

Nearly 9,000 schools across the country have been recognized as Blue Ribbon schools since the program’s inception in 1982.