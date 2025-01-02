Three teenagers in Maine made a brave save to start the new year.

The boys were walking home early Wednesday morning when they saw a massive barn fire.

The trio jumped into action and ran into a barn, rescuing a couple sleeping inside. Everyone was able to get out of the house safely.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The teens said the decision to help was made without hesitation.

The fire chief called the boys heroes and said he wishes there were more people in the world like them.

