BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Massachusetts counties now have a medium risk for COVID-19 transmission as new coronavirus cases continue to climb across the state.

Suffolk, Middlesex, and Berkshire counties are currently at a medium risk level, according to the CDC. Low, medium, or high risk levels are “determined by looking at hospital bed usage, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area,” the agency said.

Every other county in the Bay State remains low risk for transmission.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,514 new COVID-19 cases over Patriots’ Day weekend.

The state’s seven-day positivity has also climbed to 4.20 percent. In Boston, the seven-day positivity rate sits at 6.8 percent.

There are currently 328 people hospitalized with the virus, 35 patients in intensive care units, and 14 intubated patients.

The state has reported 1,594,160 cases and 19,061 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The medium-risk designations and uptick in cases come as the MBTA and Massport say they will no longer require travelers to mask up.

