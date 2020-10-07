Three Massachusetts courthouses are closed for disinfecting Wednesday following positive coronavirus cases.

Brockton Superior Court shut down their building after a clerk’s office employee who was last in the courthouse on Oct. 2 tested positive for COVID-19, according to state officials.

A Marlborough District Court office employee who was last in the building on Tuesday also tested positive for the virus, prompting the shutdown of that courthouse.

In addition, Dudley District Court is closed after a member of the public who contracted the coronavirus appeared in the courthouse on Monday.

All courthouses are slated to reopen on Thursday following a thorough cleaning.

