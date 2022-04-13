BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Massachusetts residents recently won $1 million lottery prizes on instant ticket games.

Paul Morris, of Leicester, chose the cash option on his “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

His winning ticket was purchased at Crossroads Marketplace on Main Street in Lecister.

Jeane Antonio Da Silva, of Haverhill, chose the cash option on his “Fastest Road to $1 Million” prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

His winning ticket was purchased at Andy’s Convenience Store on Woburn Street in Tewksbury.

Miriam Kiesel, of Quincy, opted to receive her “4,000,000 Spectacular” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000.

Her winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Washington Street in Quincy.

All of the stores will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of these tickets.

