3 Mass. restaurants ranked among Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in 2020

(WHDH) — Yelp has released its list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2020 and three Massachusetts restaurants were ranked among the best eateries in the United States.

Carmelina’s in Boston checked in at No. 49 on Yelp’s annual list. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough came in at No. 76 and JJ’s Caffe in Brockton followed up at No. 77.

“To determine this year’s list, Yelp says its data science team pulled the top restaurants by ratings and number of reviews in 2019 across the United States, with representation based on each place’s share of top-rated restaurants nationally,” the business directory service said in a news release. “The result is a list as quirky, interesting and unique as the Yelp Community itself – from white tablecloth restaurants to food trucks to gyro shops.”

Shawarma Guys in San Diego, California, was named as the top place to eat this year, followed by Pisces Poke & Ramen in Los Angeles, California, Farmbird in Washington, D.C., Burgerama in Valley Village, California, and Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix, Arizona.

To view Yelp’s full list, click here.

