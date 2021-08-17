MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Massachusetts beaches rank among the 19 best in the United States, according to popular travel magazine.

Conde Nast Traveler recently released its list of best beaches, recognizing a trio of stunning seashore destinations in the Bay State.

Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, and Siasconset Beach on Nantucket all landed on the publication’s list.

Florida had the most beaches on the list with four.

