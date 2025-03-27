BOSTON (WHDH) - The families of three Massachusetts women who were found dead at a resort in Belize say local authorities report they died of carbon monoxide poisoning, likely caused by a faulty instant water heater.

Two of the women were from Revere and one was from Malden.

Their bodies were discovered at a Belize resort they were visiting to celebrate one of their birthdays back in February.

Authorities originally investigated their deaths as possible drug overdoses.

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. released a statement regarding the findings, saying, “The families of Wafae El Arar, Imane Mallah, and Kaoutar Naqqad deserved the truth as they grieve this unimaginable loss. These young women were valued members of our community, and while the gravity of this tragedy weighs heavily on us all, I am grateful for the diligence of our state and federal partners in ensuring that a proper investigation was conducted and brought the truth to light.”

