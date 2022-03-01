BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are now able to ride three MBTA bus routes in Boston at no charge.

The fare-free program on bus routes 23, 28, and 29 kicked off Tuesday and is set to last for two years.

It is being paid for with $8 million from the city’s federal coronavirus relief allocation.

The three routes have among the highest ridership in the city, with Route 23 alone serving more than 100,000 passengers per month.

Riders will still have to pay for transfers to other routes and services.

