Three men were arraigned Wednesday, one day after their arrests in connection with a high-speed police chase and subsequent crash in Georgetown.

A not guilty plea was entered on each man’s behalf.

State police said the chase started Tuesday afternoon in Boxford when a driver later identified as Gregory Marmolejo, 21, of Lynn allegedly refused to stop for a trooper on I-95 North.

Authorities then fanned out around the offramp from I-95 to Route 133 near the Georgetown/Rowley line after Marmolejo and his passengers crashed and fled on foot into a wooded area, police said.

Home surveillance video later captured the moment police swarmed a property in Georgetown with guns drawn, arresting Marmolejo and the two alleged passengers.

State police on Tuesday detailed a list of charges against Marmolejo including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, street racing and leaving the scene of property damage. His passengers, identified as Abel Severino Reyes, 20, and David Garcia, 21, were themselves charged with charges including disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash that ended Tuesday’s chase.

There were no injuries reported.

